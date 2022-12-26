Putin is trying to absolve himself of responsibility for defeats in the war - British intelligence

10:28 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

British intelligence believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the joint headquarters of the "special military operation" sought to demonstrate collective responsibility for military defeats.

This is stated in the report of the British Ministry of Defense.



It is noted that Putin was removed during a meeting with a number of high-ranking military officers, including Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.. He demanded proposals for the next steps "SVO". One of the speakers with the report was General Sergei Surovikin, Commander of the Group of Forces in Ukraine.

"With this staged meeting, Putin probably pursued the goal of demonstrating collective responsibility for a" special military operation ". This demonstration was likely intended to absolve Putin of responsibility for military failures, high death rates and growing public dissatisfaction with the mobilization.

Intelligence also suggests that the television footage could also be intended to dispel rumors in social networks about the dismissal of the chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces.