Putin is trying to delay the recognition of Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine - ISW
14:00 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine
A victory in Ukraine could allow Putin to gloss over Russia's human and financial losses, as it did in 2014, but Russia has not had any significant victories since occupying Lisichanskaya in early July.
Previously, Putin tried to sell the annexation of the partially occupied Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Lugansk regions as a big victory, analysts say, which only further angered Russian elites and undermined state propaganda narratives.
The Russian retreat from Kherson also angered prominent nationalist ideologues, who began to question Putin's loyalty and ability to create a "great Russia," the report says.
The Institute also noted that Putin had already canceled his annual press conference, likely in an attempt to avoid answering questions about Russia's military failures.
"Putin appears to be increasingly turning to scripts and pre-recorded speeches.. He is probably trying to prevent the risks associated with having to answer difficult questions.. However, canceling the conference could undermine Putin's populist appeal as a ruler who stays in touch with his population," the ISW said.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments