Putin is trying to delay the recognition of Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine - ISW

14:00 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A victory in Ukraine could allow Putin to gloss over Russia's human and financial losses, as it did in 2014, but Russia has not had any significant victories since occupying Lisichanskaya in early July.

Previously, Putin tried to sell the annexation of the partially occupied Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Lugansk regions as a big victory, analysts say, which only further angered Russian elites and undermined state propaganda narratives.

The Russian retreat from Kherson also angered prominent nationalist ideologues, who began to question Putin's loyalty and ability to create a "great Russia," the report says.

The Institute also noted that Putin had already canceled his annual press conference, likely in an attempt to avoid answering questions about Russia's military failures.