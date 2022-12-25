Putin is trying to use winter as a weapon - Stoltenberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be able to use winter as a weapon to bring Ukraine to its knees, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

He said the Kremlin was reacting to defeat in the war with great brutality.

"With the onset of winter, Moscow began to bomb Ukraine's energy supply in order to bring the country to its knees.. Putin is trying to use winter as a weapon. But he will not succeed," Stoltenberg said.

In addition, the Secretary General noted that NATO highly appreciates Germany's previous arms supplies to Ukraine.

"The strong support of Germany is crucial. German air defense systems will help protect homes, schools and hospitals from Russian missiles. Arms shipments from Germany save lives. We all need to maintain and increase our support for Ukraine," he said.

NATO Secretary General announced that at the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, which will be held on November 29-30 in Bucharest, he will appeal to the allies with a request to increase non-lethal assistance to Ukraine. Such as fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment and means to combat drones.