Putin is trying to use winter as a weapon - Stoltenberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be able to use winter as a weapon to bring Ukraine to its knees, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
He said the Kremlin was reacting to defeat in the war with great brutality.
In addition, the Secretary General noted that NATO highly appreciates Germany's previous arms supplies to Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General announced that at the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, which will be held on November 29-30 in Bucharest, he will appeal to the allies with a request to increase non-lethal assistance to Ukraine. Such as fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment and means to combat drones.
