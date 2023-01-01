Putin hides from journalists because of the threat of coronavirus mutations

In the foreseeable future, one should not hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will resume communication with journalists in a pre-pandemic format. This was stated by Kremlin speaker Dmitry Peskov at a briefing on Friday, December 30.
He explained that there is a "process of mutation of the virus (coronavirus - ed.), rather strong epidemiological waves of different strains of influenza."
According to him, "of course, in such conditions, the president's health is a matter of state security."
Dmitry Peskov told why no one can infect Putin with coronavirus. It was also reported that Putin was injected with the Sputnik Light vaccine and a nasal vaccine was tested on him.
