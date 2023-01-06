Putin instructed Russian troops cease fire on Christmas. Ukraine called it a propaganda gesture

08:37 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, instructed the Russian military to stop hostilities on the territory of Ukraine from January 6 to 7. Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, called the Kremlin's statement about the "Christmas truce" an exclusively propaganda gesture.

"Putin instructed to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of military clashes between the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 Moscow time on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7," the Russian Defense Ministry and the Kremlin said.

rf appealed to Ukraine with a call to take a similar step on their part.

"Based on the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the combat areas, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day," the Kremlin noted.

Earlier, Russian Patriarch Kirill called for an alleged "Christmas truce" from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that Russia should leave the occupied territories and thus a "temporary truce" would begin.

"Of course, this is purely a propaganda gesture.. And nothing else. Russia is trying in every possible way to at least temporarily reduce the intensity of fighting and the intensity of attacks on its logistics centers in order to gain time for additional mobilization, the construction of large-scale fortifications in the occupied territories and the regrouping of the army. This could not be done by one or another military means. Therefore, standard information tricks were used. In addition, Russia wants to show supposedly "humanistic approaches in the war" and try to convince the Europeans to start putting pressure on us.. There is only one task: an "immediate table" of negotiations, the adoption of the Russian ultimatum, a new line of division. Here is the cynical content of Putin's instructions on a "temporary ceasefire." Banal reception. At the same time, there is no desire to end the war. Moreover, let me remind you that only Russia attacks civilian objects with missiles / drones, including places of religious rites, and does this precisely on Christmas holidays. Therefore, once again: there is no need to react to deliberately manipulative initiatives of the leadership of the Russian Federation," he said.

Vladimir Zelensky also commented on Putin's "truce".

"Russia will not be able to hide in silence its preparations for a new wave of aggression against Ukraine and all of Europe. The world will know in every detail how and when the aggressor is preparing a new escalation in this war," - Zelensky stressed.

Addressing the Russians, he noted that the Russian leadership refused Ukraine's December 12 proposal to withdraw Russian troops for Christmas, which, in particular, is provided for by the Ukrainian "peace formula", but now Vladimir Putin is using Christmas as a cover to at least temporarily suspend promotion of the Ukrainian military in the Donbass.



According to the President of Ukraine, Russia wants to “fit” equipment, ammunition and conscripts to Ukrainian positions, but such a step will only lead to an increase in losses among the Russian army.