Putin looks like Hitler in 1943, when the war was already lost - EC

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the same position as the head of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler in 1943, when he had already lost the war, but it was still far from over. This was stated by Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, reports Nieuwsblad.
He also recalled that Hitler also lost the war at the end of 1943, but it continued for two more years.
In his opinion, the only thing that can change Russia's course is "the realization that the West will not surrender, regardless of events on the battlefield.". Therefore, Europe must keep its ranks close, keep the front with the Americans and continue to support Ukraine financially and militarily.
Earlier it was reported that 71% of Russians support the war with Ukraine. There are also fewer supporters of peace talks in Russia. Now they are 50%, and a month earlier it was 55%.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments