Putin Plans to Scatter Armed Forces Before Russian Offensive - ISW

08:44 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kremlin dictator is trying to move part of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the northeastern border in order to disperse its forces before the onset of the Russian army, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War are convinced.



This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its report.



Institute analysts believe that Putin may be creating conditions for further Russian cross-border raids into the northeastern regions of Ukraine, probably with the aim of continuing internal information operations and pressing Ukrainian forces to the northern border regions.



ISW noted that on February 1, Putin held a meeting to discuss the restoration of residential infrastructure in the annexed Crimea, Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions after shelling from Ukraine.. At the meeting, the Russian president said that his administration considers it a priority to stop Ukrainian shelling of the border regions, but this task is "a matter of the military department."

"Putin's emphasis on the perceived danger of Ukrainian shelling of border regions is likely to serve a dual purpose.. This contributes to an information operation aimed at presenting the war in Ukraine as an existential threat to Russian citizens in order to provide internal support for a protracted war.. Putin may also create the conditions for an escalation of cross-border raids to divert and disperse Ukrainian forces away from critical offensive axes, pinning them to the northeastern border areas.



According to ISW, a Russian invasion from Belarus is highly unlikely, and an information operation aimed at pinning Ukrainian troops to the northern border is likely to fail.