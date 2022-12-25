Putin explained the missile strikes on Ukraine as revenge for the Crimean bridge

17:35 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, had a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in which he stated that the shelling of Ukraine was revenge for the Crimean bridge.

It is alleged that the conversation took place on the initiative of the German side.

This was reported by the Kremlin press service on Friday, December 2.

"Various aspects of the situation around Ukraine were discussed. Vladimir Putin once again explained in detail the fundamental Russian approaches to conducting a "special military operation,"" the statement said.

Putin has unfoundedly accused Ukraine of attacks against Russian civilian infrastructure, including the Crimean bridge.

"The Russian armed forces have long refrained from targeted missile strikes against certain targets on the territory of Ukraine, but now such measures have become a forced and inevitable response to Kyiv's provocative attacks against Russian civilian infrastructure, including the Crimean bridge and energy facilities," the head of the Russian regime said. .

Putin also called the “destructive line of Western states, including Germany,” which are training the Ukrainian military and “pumping” Ukraine with weapons.



The head of the Kremlin lamented that all this, as well as all-round political and financial support for Ukraine, leads to the fact that "Kyiv completely rejects the idea of any negotiations."



Putin did not forget to mention "radical Ukrainian nationalists" who are "incentivized to commit more and more bloody crimes against civilians."



As a result, the Russian president called on Germany to "reconsider its approaches in the context of Ukrainian events."