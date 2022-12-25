Putin accuses the US of "prolonging the war" in Ukraine due to the transfer of Patriot air defense

09:52 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine





Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the transfer of Patriot air defense systems by the United States to Ukraine is a step towards prolonging the war, while at the same time trying to reduce their defense value. This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Putin falsely accused the United States of prolonging the war in Ukraine over the transfer of Patriot air defense systems, and vaguely hinted that these systems would not serve defense purposes.

At the same time, Putin has already spoken about his readiness to drag out the war long before the US decision to transfer the Patriot to Ukraine, even saying on December 7 that the “special military operation” will be a lengthy process.. At the same time, the Kremlin has also long falsely portrayed any Western aid to Ukraine as an escalation.

"Instead, the Patriot system will enhance Ukraine's ability to protect critical civilian infrastructure from a Russian air and missile campaign that aims to inflict suffering on Ukraine's civilian population.. The Patriot systems will prevent Putin from forcing Ukraine to surrender on his terms, which may be what Putin means when he says it is prolonging the war.

In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Zelensky's speech to the US Congress on December 21 and the US transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine only "proves" that the United States is waging a proxy war in Ukraine, and that there are no signs of readiness for peace negotiations.



Putin is also tightening his efforts to abdicate responsibility for waging a long war in Ukraine, ISW notes.

"Putin has made several statements that Russia is committed to ending the war as soon as possible, while noting that Russia will not increase the pace of the 'special military operation' as this would lead to 'unjustified losses'". Both statements are part of a consolidated effort by the Kremlin to justify Putin's costly military effort to a Russian domestic audience that is making ever greater sacrifices to achieve the Kremlin's unrealistic goals.

Analysts state that at the same time, the Russian military did not score significant victories in Ukraine after the fall of Lysichansk on July 3.