Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the transfer of Patriot air defense systems by the United States to Ukraine is a step towards prolonging the war, while at the same time trying to reduce their defense value.
This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
At the same time, Putin has already spoken about his readiness to drag out the war long before the US decision to transfer the Patriot to Ukraine, even saying on December 7 that the “special military operation” will be a lengthy process.. At the same time, the Kremlin has also long falsely portrayed any Western aid to Ukraine as an escalation.
In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Zelensky's speech to the US Congress on December 21 and the US transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine only "proves" that the United States is waging a proxy war in Ukraine, and that there are no signs of readiness for peace negotiations.
Putin is also tightening his efforts to abdicate responsibility for waging a long war in Ukraine, ISW notes.
Analysts state that at the same time, the Russian military did not score significant victories in Ukraine after the fall of Lysichansk on July 3.
