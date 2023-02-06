Putin not ready to take risks in deciding on war in Ukraine - ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready to risk making a decision on the war of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. This is discussed in the analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
According to analysts, Putin was under the delusion that Russian forces could force Kyiv to capitulate without significant military casualties, and viewed a Russian invasion as a limited and acceptable risk.
Analysts note that Putin rejected the warning of the Central Bank of Russia in February 2022. on the impact of the war in Ukraine on the future of the Russian economy in the face of tough Western sanctions. This shows that Putin mistakenly believed that the West would not impose significant costs on him because of his invasion.. The failure of Russian troops in the battle for Kyiv forced Putin to make difficult decisions.
Putin has consistently ignored, delayed, or partially implemented several likely necessary pragmatic decisions to invade, analysts say. He was reluctant to order full mobilization after the capture of Severodonetsk and Lisichansk in June-July 2022 and several unsuccessful offensives that depleted a significant part of the Russian regular military forces.
Perhaps Putin was afraid of causing antagonism in Russian society, and in the summer he preferred recruiting and using against ineffective irregular armed groups, analysts say.
Putin has also tried to maintain a semblance of a so-called "limited war" to insulate much of Russian society from the scope and costs of the Russian war in Ukraine.. He also did not make many public appearances related to military operations from the beginning of the war until mid-December.
Analysts say Putin could have called for a larger mobilization than 300,000 troops, but he likely feared that the already unpopular prospect of mobilization would further hurt his appeal in Russian society.
For example, Putin blamed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the Russian Defense Ministry for his most unpopular decision to date, the partial mobilization order.. He instructed Shoigu to explain the provision on mobilization in a television interview. Putin also repeatedly blamed the Russian Ministry of Defense for all the problems associated with the implementation of partial mobilization, and also publicly reproached the Ministry of Defense and urged him to listen to criticism.
