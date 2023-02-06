Putin not ready to take risks in deciding on war in Ukraine - ISW

14:56 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine





According to analysts, Putin was under the delusion that Russian forces could force Kyiv to capitulate without significant military casualties, and viewed a Russian invasion as a limited and acceptable risk. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready to risk making a decision on the war of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. This is discussed in the analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) According to analysts, Putin was under the delusion that Russian forces could force Kyiv to capitulate without significant military casualties, and viewed a Russian invasion as a limited and acceptable risk.

"Intercepted Russian military plans, for example, showed that the Kremlin expected Russian troops to capture Kiev in a matter of days, Russian intelligence agencies reportedly expected the Ukrainian army to collapse, and Kremlin propagandists published a pre-written article that praised "" Russia on February 26, 2022," the analytical report says.

Analysts note that Putin rejected the warning of the Central Bank of Russia in February 2022. on the impact of the war in Ukraine on the future of the Russian economy in the face of tough Western sanctions. This shows that Putin mistakenly believed that the West would not impose significant costs on him because of his invasion.. The failure of Russian troops in the battle for Kyiv forced Putin to make difficult decisions.

"Putin, however, remains unwilling to order the complex changes in the Russian military and society likely needed to save his war," the analyst report said.

Putin has consistently ignored, delayed, or partially implemented several likely necessary pragmatic decisions to invade, analysts say. He was reluctant to order full mobilization after the capture of Severodonetsk and Lisichansk in June-July 2022 and several unsuccessful offensives that depleted a significant part of the Russian regular military forces.

"Putin ignored repeated calls from the Russian nationalist community in May 2022 to mobilize reservists, declare war on Ukraine, impose martial law in Russia, and modernize the conscription system," the report says.

Perhaps Putin was afraid of causing antagonism in Russian society, and in the summer he preferred recruiting and using against ineffective irregular armed groups, analysts say.



Putin has also tried to maintain a semblance of a so-called "limited war" to insulate much of Russian society from the scope and costs of the Russian war in Ukraine.. He also did not make many public appearances related to military operations from the beginning of the war until mid-December.

Putin continued to choose comparatively less risky options, even as he faced military setbacks in the fall of 2022. Putin only began taking domestically unpopular and potentially risky measures, such as declaring a partial mobilization or extending martial law, only after the dire situation on the front following the Ukrainian successes made it clear that the Kremlin needed more fighting power.

Analysts say Putin could have called for a larger mobilization than 300,000 troops, but he likely feared that the already unpopular prospect of mobilization would further hurt his appeal in Russian society.

"Putin, in particular, relies on a group of scapegoats who publicly take risks in his stead and take the blame for Russian military failures and unpopular policies.. Putin allows, and sometimes facilitates, criticism of Russian pro-war bloggers against morph in order to deflect blame from himself,” the analyst report says.

For example, Putin blamed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the Russian Defense Ministry for his most unpopular decision to date, the partial mobilization order.. He instructed Shoigu to explain the provision on mobilization in a television interview. Putin also repeatedly blamed the Russian Ministry of Defense for all the problems associated with the implementation of partial mobilization, and also publicly reproached the Ministry of Defense and urged him to listen to criticism.