"Putin as the second king of anti-Semitism after Hitler" - Zelensky

20:46 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the words of Vladimir Putin in his address, who called him "the shame of the Jewish people", saying that the Russian president is "the second king of anti-Semitism after Hitler."



The President stated this in an interview with the BBC, answering a question about his reaction to Putin's words at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum.



BBC notes that Zelensky lost many of his relatives during the Holocaust, including his grandfather.

"It seems that he (Putin - ed.) does not fully understand his words. Sorry, but he is like the second king of anti-Semitism after Hitler. This is what the president says. The civilized world cannot express itself like that," Zelensky said.

He thanked the world community for their support after Putin's words.

"It was important for me to hear the reaction of the world, and I am grateful for the support," the president said.

Famous Jews came to the defense of the President of Ukraine, reacting to Putin's statements.



Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman : "I am proud of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who did not leave his people at the beginning of the war, although it was dangerous for his life, showed extraordinary courage and continues to defend the Ukrainian people. I and the entire Jewish community of Ukraine, like the entire free world, support President Zelensky."



Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Kornichuk said it was an obvious and bad KGB-style provocation.

"We must take into account that he is trying to sabotage ties between Israel and Ukraine on the eve of the visit of the wife of President Zelensky to Israel, and he deliberately did this on the eve of Shabbat. We expect the Israeli government to strongly condemn the words of President Putin, otherwise it may lead to the postponement or cancellation of the visit of President Zelensky's wife to Israel," he said.

Former Soviet prisoner and former Israeli Deputy Prime Minister Natan Sharansky said that Ukrainians can be proud of their choice of a Jewish president, uniting the Ukrainian people in the hard struggle against barbaric aggression.