"Putin as the second king of anti-Semitism after Hitler" - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the words of Vladimir Putin in his address, who called him "the shame of the Jewish people", saying that the Russian president is "the second king of anti-Semitism after Hitler."
The President stated this in an interview with the BBC, answering a question about his reaction to Putin's words at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum.
BBC notes that Zelensky lost many of his relatives during the Holocaust, including his grandfather.
He thanked the world community for their support after Putin's words.
Famous Jews came to the defense of the President of Ukraine, reacting to Putin's statements.
Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman : "I am proud of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who did not leave his people at the beginning of the war, although it was dangerous for his life, showed extraordinary courage and continues to defend the Ukrainian people. I and the entire Jewish community of Ukraine, like the entire free world, support President Zelensky."
Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Kornichuk said it was an obvious and bad KGB-style provocation.
Former Soviet prisoner and former Israeli Deputy Prime Minister Natan Sharansky said that Ukrainians can be proud of their choice of a Jewish president, uniting the Ukrainian people in the hard struggle against barbaric aggression.
