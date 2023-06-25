Putin and Erdogan discussed Prigozhin's rebellion by phone

On Saturday, June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the armed rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner PMC, which is taking place in Russia.
This information was reported by the press service of the Kremlin. It is noted that the conversation took place at the initiative of the Turkish side, and Erdogan expressed full support for the steps taken by the Russian leadership.
In addition, Putin has already managed to make calls to the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev , Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as the dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.
Later, the Security Council of Belarus declared that Minsk is and remains an ally of Russia.
