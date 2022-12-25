Putin prepares for a protracted war - ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin may be preparing for a protracted war against Ukraine by publicly declaring overtly imperialist goals.
This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
According to analysts, during a meeting with the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, Putin noted that a “special operation” in Ukraine could be a “long process,” and the acquisition of new territory is a “significant result” for Russia.
Putin is making Russian audiences look forward to a protracted, debilitating war in Ukraine that is still aimed at conquering more Ukrainian territory, the report's authors say.
At the same time, the Russian information space reacted positively to Putin's statement, putting forward additional conditions for prolonging the war.. One blogger, comparing Ukraine to Syria, noted that Russian troops had significant victories on the battlefield only years after the start of the operation.
Analysts have also pointed out that Putin is using the Russian Human Rights Council as a means of consolidating political power, which is inconsistent with the basic principles of international human rights law.. In particular, on November 17, Putin changed the composition of the council, removing Russian human rights activists who criticized Kremlin censorship and appointing political and proxies, as well as a well-known Russian war correspondent.
