Putin prepares for a protracted war - ISW

09:25 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin may be preparing for a protracted war against Ukraine by publicly declaring overtly imperialist goals.



This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).



According to analysts, during a meeting with the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, Putin noted that a “special operation” in Ukraine could be a “long process,” and the acquisition of new territory is a “significant result” for Russia.

"Putin compared himself to the Russian Tsar Peter the Great, noting that Russia now controls the Sea of Azov, which Peter the Great also fought for. This appeal to Russian imperial history clearly portrays Putin's current goals in Ukraine as overtly imperialistic.

Putin is making Russian audiences look forward to a protracted, debilitating war in Ukraine that is still aimed at conquering more Ukrainian territory, the report's authors say.



At the same time, the Russian information space reacted positively to Putin's statement, putting forward additional conditions for prolonging the war.. One blogger, comparing Ukraine to Syria, noted that Russian troops had significant victories on the battlefield only years after the start of the operation.

ISW has previously noted that the Kremlin has been setting informational terms to drag out the war in Ukraine since the summer after Russian forces failed to secure and hold their primary targets.. This informational conditioning is fundamentally incompatible with any ceasefire discussions or negotiations.. Putin appears unwilling to risk losing domestic momentum by even momentarily halting his offensive operations, let alone pursuing his goals without fully achieving them.

Analysts have also pointed out that Putin is using the Russian Human Rights Council as a means of consolidating political power, which is inconsistent with the basic principles of international human rights law.. In particular, on November 17, Putin changed the composition of the council, removing Russian human rights activists who criticized Kremlin censorship and appointing political and proxies, as well as a well-known Russian war correspondent.