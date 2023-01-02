Putin must stand trial for war crimes in Ukraine - former Milosevic prosecutor

11:56 02 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to stand trial for war crimes during the war in Ukraine. This was stated by a British lawyer, ex-prosecutor in the case of former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic Jeffrey Nice.

It is reported by the BBC.





Nice believes that the accusations against Putin are clear.

“These are crimes against humanity, because civilian targets should never be bombed or attacked in any way. There is no doubt that the chain of command leads directly to Putin.”. These are his soldiers.. At a minimum, he knows about what is happening, from television reports - like all of us," the lawyer said.

Nice is surprised why the International Criminal Court has not yet made any statements about Putin's responsibility for war crimes in Ukraine.

"The question arises why the prosecutor is in no hurry with this. Perhaps he believes (or was made to believe so) that the absence of charges against Putin is politically beneficial?" he said.

Nice does not rule out that in the future, Putin may receive immunity from prosecution as part of the peace agreement.

“It is quite possible that someone else, not Ukrainians, will draw up a draft political agreement, which will include a clause that Putin cannot be judged.. This is a terrible prospect, it will mean that the people of Ukraine will be completely deprived of justice," the lawyer said.

He is sure that the trial of Putin can begin even tomorrow - and it should be conducted by Ukrainians in the Ukrainian language. The presence of Putin himself is not necessary for this.