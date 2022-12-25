14 countries opposed the new UN resolution on Crimea

09:43 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The UN General Assembly adopted a new resolution on the human rights situation in the occupied Crimea - fewer states opposed it than the previous time.



Media reports about it.



82 countries voted in favor, 14 voted against, 80 abstained. In addition to Russia, Belarus, China, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mali, Nicaragua, Sudan, Syria and Zimbabwe voted against.



This is less than during the voting on December 16, 2021 - then only 25 states voted against.



In particular, Serbia and Armenia “abstained” this time.. Compared to last year's vote, India, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines also changed their position to "abstain".