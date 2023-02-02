Protests in Poland: Ukrainians warned of difficulties at checkpoints

12:20 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Citizens of Ukraine crossing the Polish border are warned of possible difficulties at three checkpoints due to the planned protests of the Poles.



This is reported by the State Border Service.



The border guards warn that on February 2 and 3, 2023, on the access roads to the Korcheva-Krakowets, Medica-Shegini checkpoints and on February 2, 2023, on the access road to the Khrebene-Rava-Ruska checkpoint from Poland, a protest actions.



This may affect the movement of vehicles crossing the state border.



According to media reports, residents of Polish settlements adjacent to the border with Ukraine do not like excessive traffic, so they intend to block traffic from entering the country in order to draw attention to this issue.