In Russia, propagandists began to criticize the Russian generals and began to discuss their unwillingness to lose the war. According to Budanov, Russia's loss is already a settled issue.
This was announced by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov on the air of the telethon.
According to the head of the GUR, Ukraine, according to his previous forecasts, "moves on schedule."
Budanov said that there have always been two warring camps in Russia: those who have more liberal views and those who support the pro-Russian dictatorship.
But now, according to the head of intelligence, in Russia there is a division not just into liberals and non-liberals, but the occupiers are beginning to be divided according to the principle "which group will come to power next."
He also urged not to hope for a massive internal conflict with rallies of Russians in large cities, because "Russia is not such a country."
