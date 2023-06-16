Russian propaganda tries to downplay Ukrainian counter-offensive - ISW

09:28 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian propaganda is making efforts to downplay the first results of the counter-offensive of the Defense Forces in the occupied territories.



This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).



As noted in the publication, the Ukrainian forces carried out counter-offensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on June 10 and 11, achieving some success.. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said that Ukrainian forces were conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut area, while Russian sources said that Ukrainian ground attacks continued on the northern and southern flanks of the city.



Also, geolocation footage and Russian sources showed that Ukrainian forces liberated several settlements in ground attacks south, southwest and southeast of Velyka Novoselka in the western part of the Donetsk region.. At the same time, Russian sources reported that Ukrainian forces were continuing their offensive southwest of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye region, and that Ukrainian forces were making progress in the area.

"Ukrainian forces visually confirmed the offensive in the western part of the Donetsk region and the western part of the Zaporozhye region, which Russian sources confirmed, but tried to downplay," ISW analysts say.

In addition, Anna Malyar reported that Ukrainian forces advanced 300-1500 meters in southern Ukraine.. She and other Ukrainian and Russian sources said that between June 10 and 11, Ukrainian forces made progress south of Velyka Novoselka, including the liberation of Makarovka, Neskuchnoye, Blagodatnoye, Storozhevo, and Novodarovka.



However, some Russian sources have said that fighting continues in the gray zone or contested areas, or that Ukrainian forces are operating in areas that Russian forces had not fully occupied prior to the Ukrainian attacks in southern Ukraine.