ICC prosecutor is wanted by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for a warrant for the arrest of Putin

18:25 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia put on the wanted list Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, who issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and the Russian children's ombudsman, accused of kidnapping children from Ukraine.



This information is reported by the Russian edition.



According to Russian media reports, the name of Karim Khan appeared in the wanted database of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.



At the same time, it is not specified under which article the Russian Interior Ministry is "looking for" the ICC prosecutor.