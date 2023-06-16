Lithuanian prosecutor's office investigates illegal export of Ukrainian children to Belarus

18:01 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Prosecutor's Office of Lithuania launched an investigation into cases of illegal export of Ukrainian children to the territory of Belarus.



Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė confirmed this information, according to the press service of the Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office.



According to the information available to the Lithuanian prosecutor's office, more than 2,000 Ukrainian children, mostly orphans, were illegally transported to camps in Belarus from the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia after the start of Russia's military operations against Ukraine.

"This action, apparently, was carried out at the direction or with the consent of the Belarusian regime," representatives of the Lithuanian prosecutor's office say.

The Criminal Code of Lithuania provides for serious penalties for inciting or organizing the deportation of civilians from the occupied territory in violation of international law - from 5 to 15 years in prison.



Also, for the illegal separation of children from parents or guardians, imprisonment of up to eight years is provided.



The Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office carefully investigates these cases and aims to establish all the circumstances and bring the perpetrators to a fair punishment.