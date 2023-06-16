The prosecutor's office and the police conduct searches in the Kyiv City State Administration after complaints about a closed shelter

17:29 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kiev city prosecutor's office and police are actively conducting searches of the buildings of the Kyiv city state administration, responding to complaints from residents about the inaccessibility of shelter during a night attack that killed three people.



A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office, Nadezhda Maksimets, confirmed the investigation and specified that the searches were taking place at the Department of Municipal Security and Health.



Earlier, law enforcement agencies have already conducted searches in a medical institution, where a bomb shelter was closed during the alarm and shelling, as well as in the building of the Desnyanskaya regional state administration.



One of the residents of the capital, Yaroslav, who lost his wife during the night attack, said that people fled to the shelter, but it was closed.