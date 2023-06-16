Progress in the Bakhmut and Zaporozhye directions: Painter on the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

14:36 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The defense forces continue an active offensive, progress is noted in the Bakhmut and Zaporozhye directions, despite the advantage of Russian weapons and aircraft.



Anna Malyar, Deputy Minister of Defense, disseminated information about this through her Telegram channel.

“Over the past 24 hours, we have registered a breakthrough in the Bakhmut direction, where in different areas we were able to move 200-500 meters forward. Also, in the Zaporozhye direction, our forces advanced by 300-350 meters," Maliar said in her message.



According to her information, enemy forces continue to resist in the area of the village of Makarovka in the Berdyansk direction, as well as in the vicinity of Novodanilovka and Novopokrovsk in the Mariupol direction.



The Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized that our defenders are making progress in extremely brutal combat conditions, overcoming the superiority of the enemy in aviation and artillery.



Russian forces suffered significant losses both in personnel and in equipment and weapons.. For example, over the past day, the invaders have lost an artillery battery of self-propelled guns, 2 electronic warfare systems, up to 10 vehicles, a radar system for reconnaissance and fire control, as well as an anti-aircraft missile system.