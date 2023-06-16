Progress in the Bakhmut and Zaporozhye directions: Painter on the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The defense forces continue an active offensive, progress is noted in the Bakhmut and Zaporozhye directions, despite the advantage of Russian weapons and aircraft.
Anna Malyar, Deputy Minister of Defense, disseminated information about this through her Telegram channel.
Anna Malyar, Deputy Minister of Defense, disseminated information about this through her Telegram channel.
According to her information, enemy forces continue to resist in the area of the village of Makarovka in the Berdyansk direction, as well as in the vicinity of Novodanilovka and Novopokrovsk in the Mariupol direction.
The Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized that our defenders are making progress in extremely brutal combat conditions, overcoming the superiority of the enemy in aviation and artillery.
Russian forces suffered significant losses both in personnel and in equipment and weapons.. For example, over the past day, the invaders have lost an artillery battery of self-propelled guns, 2 electronic warfare systems, up to 10 vehicles, a radar system for reconnaissance and fire control, as well as an anti-aircraft missile system.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments