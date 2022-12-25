Advancement of Russians near Bakhmut does not speak of the inevitable encirclement of the city - ISW

09:12 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

According to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, recent statements by the occupiers about advances near Bakhmut do not indicate the inevitable encirclement of the city by Russian troops.



This was reported to ISW.



According to the institute, geolocation images indicate that the enemy has probably captured the village of Ozarianovka, which is located 15 km southwest of Bakhmut.



At the same time, ISW analysts noted that so far there is no evidence in open sources confirming the statements of the invaders about the capture of Kurdyumovka, Kleshcheevka, Andreevka, Zelenopolye, Podgorodny and Spirny with the intention to surround Bakhmut from the south and east.



The institute noted that Russian sources, as part of a lengthy information operation, are spreading false statements about progress around Bakhmut, and therefore recent reports of further successes may be part of this information operation.



However, ISW assured that even if the Russian troops did manage to take control of the settlements south of Bakhmut, their achievements still do not threaten the critically important highways T0513 (Bakhmut-Seversk) and T0504 (Bakhmut-Konstantinovka), which serve for Ukrainian military units by the main land routes of communication with the city. There is also a network of smaller rural roads that connect to Bakhmut via the city's northwest.



Institute analysts noted that the Russian positions closest to Bakhmut in Klishcheevka and Podgorodny lead directly to the prepared Ukrainian defensive fortifications in the city and its western and northern satellite villages.. Russian troops to advance further will have to cross three kilometers of fields that have almost no cover and cover, and therefore, most likely, they will not be able to quickly complete this task.



Thus, analysts concluded, the advance of Russian troops around Bakhmut during November 27 and 28 is unlikely to have an effect at the operational level and will not be fast.