The offensive operation of the Defense Forces continues in three directions

The offensive operation of the Defense Forces continues in the Melitopol, Berdyansk and Bakhmut directions, there are successes. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar.
At the same time, the invaders unsuccessfully continue their offensive in the Limansky, Avdeevsky and Mariinsky directions.
What's going on in the south
In the Zaporozhye and Melitopol directions, the Defense Forces are destroying the invaders.
The army of the Russian Federation is pulling up all its reserves for defense, even a brigade of marines, which at one time fled from Kherson.
On the Berdyansk direction there is an advance of 1300 m.
What is the situation in the east
In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops seized the operational initiative in this sector of the front.
- In the direction of Kleshchievka, the Defense Forces advanced 1200 meters.
- In the direction of Kurdyumovka - 1500 m
The fight is on the flanks of the city.
