The offensive operation of the Defense Forces continues in three directions

10:44 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The offensive operation of the Defense Forces continues in the Melitopol, Berdyansk and Bakhmut directions, there are successes. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar.

"Ours" gnaw out "every meter of land from the enemy in a difficult duel. Successful," said Malyar.

At the same time, the invaders unsuccessfully continue their offensive in the Limansky, Avdeevsky and Mariinsky directions.



What's going on in the south

"In the direction of Rovnopol - Volodino, ours are successful, now they are gaining a foothold on the achieved lines and inflicting serious losses on the enemy. In fact, they bleed the offensive potential of the enemy, destroying equipment, warehouses, command posts and personnel," Malyar said.

In the Zaporozhye and Melitopol directions, the Defense Forces are destroying the invaders.



The army of the Russian Federation is pulling up all its reserves for defense, even a brigade of marines, which at one time fled from Kherson.



On the Berdyansk direction there is an advance of 1300 m.



What is the situation in the east

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops seized the operational initiative in this sector of the front.

"The enemy is trying to hold their positions, conducting counterattacks, but gradually retreating after the losses suffered," Maliar said.

In the direction of Kleshchievka, the Defense Forces advanced 1200 meters.

In the direction of Kurdyumovka - 1500 m

The fight is on the flanks of the city.