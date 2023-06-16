Extension of the curfew in Kherson: the Interior Ministry is struggling with the consequences of the explosion of the hydroelectric power station

15:07 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will take measures to extend the curfew in Kherson to eliminate the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.



This information was provided by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the head of the work to eliminate the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, Igor Klimenko, said: "We are initiating an extension of the curfew in Kherson in order to quickly overcome all the consequences of this incident."



At the meeting of the headquarters for the liquidation of the consequences of the explosion of the hydroelectric power station, it was also announced by the Deputy Minister of Health, Igor Kuzin, that no outbreaks of infectious diseases had been registered.



Water coming from a centralized system complies with established standards. More than 150 samples of drinking and river water are analyzed daily.



However, residents of affected communities are discouraged from using well water and drinking water should also be disinfected.. Swimming in the waters is strictly prohibited.



It is noted that the water level is rapidly decreasing: car roofs, trees, metal structures and debris are coming to the surface.



To quickly eliminate these consequences, additional utilities and specialized equipment from other regions will be sent to the city.