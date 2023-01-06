Prigozhina wants to seize Bakhmut because of local mines - USA

12:52 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The "obsession" of Russia and the founder of PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigogine Bakhmut is due to monetary motives, according to the White House.

This was stated by the official representative of the White House, reports Reuters.

"In Bakhmut there is the largest salt deposit in Europe (Artemovskoye) with an area of 179 sq.. km, as well as a large gypsum deposit.

According to Washington, out of almost 50,000 PMC fighters participating in the war, more than 4,000 were killed and about 10,000 were injured.. More than a thousand mercenaries died only in the battles for Bakhmut from late November to early December last year, a White House spokesman said.

It should be noted that Wagner PMCs have already acted in a similar way in the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and other countries, where, first of all, they sought to gain control over mining enterprises in the regions.