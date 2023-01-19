Prigozhin increasingly aggressively criticizes the Russian government - ISW

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder and sponsor of Wagner, a private military company, has been resorting to increasingly aggressive criticism of the Russian Defense Ministry and the Presidential Administration, opposing a ban on Russian military beards and the use of smartphones and tablets.
This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Analysts note that Prigozhin defended Russian soldiers' lack of personal grooming standards, noting that beards are common among many Muslim and Orthodox fighters, and argued that soldiers' use of smartphones and tablets is essential for modern warfare.
The Institute emphasizes that Prigozhin's statement was the latest of several aimed at undermining confidence in the RF MoD and promoting Prigozhin as the face of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.. At the same time, Prigozhin's comments reflect a "cowboy approach" to the war, not suitable for creating and maintaining an effective large-scale and disciplined modern army, analysts say.
In addition, Prigozhin directly attacked the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin, hinting that some officials working there are traitors who want Russia to lose the war in Ukraine.. The Institute for the Study of War called it "one of Prigogine's most daring attacks on the Kremlin today."
In particular, on January 10, Igor Girkin hinted that he would support the removal of Russian President Vladimir Putin from office, reminds ISW. At the same time, Putin decided not to punish him for such statements yet.
