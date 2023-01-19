Prigozhin increasingly aggressively criticizes the Russian government - ISW

09:34 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine





This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder and sponsor of Wagner, a private military company, has been resorting to increasingly aggressive criticism of the Russian Defense Ministry and the Presidential Administration, opposing a ban on Russian military beards and the use of smartphones and tablets.This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

"The financier of the Wagner group, Evgeny Prigogine, is becoming more and more brazen in his verbal attacks on the Russian Defense Ministry. Prigozhin has criticized new Defense Ministry regulations for Russian military personnel in Ukraine that restrict the use of certain personal electronic devices in war zones and impose stricter standards.

Analysts note that Prigozhin defended Russian soldiers' lack of personal grooming standards, noting that beards are common among many Muslim and Orthodox fighters, and argued that soldiers' use of smartphones and tablets is essential for modern warfare.

"Prigozhin said that "war is the time of the active and courageous, and not clean-shaven, who handed over their phones to the warehouse". Prigogine went on to criticize individual Russian Defense Ministry officials who should “evolve along with the development of modern warfare, learn to effectively kill the enemy and seize territories” and not “comb everyone under their ridiculous rules, principles and whims,” writes ISW.

The Institute emphasizes that Prigozhin's statement was the latest of several aimed at undermining confidence in the RF MoD and promoting Prigozhin as the face of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.. At the same time, Prigozhin's comments reflect a "cowboy approach" to the war, not suitable for creating and maintaining an effective large-scale and disciplined modern army, analysts say.



In addition, Prigozhin directly attacked the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin, hinting that some officials working there are traitors who want Russia to lose the war in Ukraine.. The Institute for the Study of War called it "one of Prigogine's most daring attacks on the Kremlin today."

"Prigozhin and other prominent Russian nationalists, such as Igor Girkin, a former commander of Russian militants and a well-known critical voice in the information space of Russian bloggers, are opening up a new sector in the Russian information space, where some individuals can criticize Putin and Russia's highest echelons of power without apparent retribution" , is noted in the publication.

In particular, on January 10, Igor Girkin hinted that he would support the removal of Russian President Vladimir Putin from office, reminds ISW. At the same time, Putin decided not to punish him for such statements yet.