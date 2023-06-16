Presidents of Ukraine and Romania strengthen cooperation and support on the way to the EU

18:21 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis in Moldova, where they discussed the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and support Ukraine in its aspiration to join the European Union and NATO.



According to the press service of the head of state, the leaders also signed a joint declaration.



During the meeting, President Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the Romanian people for their solidarity with Ukraine and especially expressed gratitude to President Iohannis for his personal contribution to supporting the country and strengthening its defense capability.



The importance that Romania attaches to providing temporary asylum to Ukrainian citizens forced to flee their homes as a result of the ongoing war of aggression unleashed by Russia was underlined.

The leaders also discussed the next steps for Romanian assistance to Ukraine in the fight against the Russian invasion, including strengthening the international sanctions policy and holding Russia accountable for war crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine.



The importance of building up support for Ukraine on the way to the EU and NATO was highlighted during the talks. According to the Official Press Service, the signing of a declaration on support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration by the heads of the two states is an important step ahead of the July NATO summit in Vilnius, as President Zelensky emphasized.



The meeting also paid special attention to the implementation of the peace formula as a basis for ensuring sustainable and just peace on the continent and restoring world order.

During the talks, the leaders exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including trade, logistics and humanitarian cooperation. The full text of the Presidential Declaration is available on the official website of the head of the Ukrainian state.



The document underlines the readiness of Ukraine and Romania to hold bilateral consultations on international security guarantees for Ukraine in the period before joining NATO on the basis of the Kyiv Security Treaty of September 13, 2022.



Romania also supports Ukraine's aspirations to become a NATO member as soon as the relevant conditions are met.