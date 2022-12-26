President Zelensky announced the prospect of the liberation of Crimea

The military operation to liberate the temporarily occupied Crimea from Russian invaders has not yet begun. But the readiness and desire to do this has already been born in the minds of Ukrainians, which is very important. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the French TV channels TF1 and LCI, published on Sunday, December 18.

"The operation itself has not yet begun.. When it starts, you will definitely hear it. I believe that the reconquest of the Crimea began in the minds of people and this is very important. In our inner desire, in the unity of attitude towards this. Not just in words, Crimea is Ukraine. We must be ready and go. No one will give up Crimea just like that. Reconquest always begins with society: with the desire and willingness. I believe that there is a beginning," the president said.

Asked if the president would be able to spend his vacation in Crimea in the summer of 2023, Zelensky replied: “It’s not a bad option in the summer, the weather is good there.”

The Ukrainian leader also said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to use nuclear weapons, he will use them, regardless of what steps Ukraine will take.

“If Putin decides at some point to use nuclear weapons, it does not depend on whether Zelensky wants to take back our Crimea,” the president said.

He stressed that the issue here is not the sea and this is not connected with the steps of Ukraine.

"Putin, if he wants to use nuclear weapons, he will use them. Just like he promised Macron, Merkel that there will be no full-scale invasion of Ukraine, tell Zelensky, USA, I (Putin - ed.) just want us to agree on Donbass, Minsk, etc.. You just can't trust people who say something, but act as they personally decided," Zelensky said. The President noted that "Putin is not the kind of person who does something directly." "He acts in a way that is beneficial to him," the head of state added.

Recall, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the invaders are preparing for the landing of Ukrainian troops in the Crimea.

TAGS: RUSSIA , UKRAINE , WAR , CRIMEA , VLADIMIR ZELENSKY , CRIMEA NEWS , UKRAINE NEWS , WAR WITH RUSSIA , WAR IN UKRAINE