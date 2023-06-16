President Zelensky dismissed the head of the Gostomel military administration

12:16 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky decided to dismiss the head of the Gostomel village military administration, Serhiy Borisyuk, in accordance with order No. 100 of June 8.



The document indicates the dismissal of Sergei Lvovich Borisyuk from the post of head of the Gostomel village military administration in the Buchansky district of the Kyiv region.



Earlier, on June 5, the Bureau of Economic Security published information about the disclosure of a scheme for misappropriation of budgetary funds by high-ranking officials of the Gostomel village military administration.



According to reports, from 2022 to 2023, employees of the Gostomel settlement military administration signed several contracts to carry out work to eliminate accidents in the housing stock that arose as a result of hostilities.. These contracts were awarded to companies under their control at inflated prices.



According to the Bureau of Economic Security, the money obtained by criminal means was transferred to the accounts of fictitious enterprises, whose offices were located in Vinnitsa, after which these funds were withdrawn in cash.



Preliminary estimates testify to the damage caused to the state, which exceeds 5 million hryvnias.