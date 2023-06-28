President Zelensky: Ukraine will not accept a frozen conflict
18:11 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine
Ukraine adamantly rejects all options for a frozen conflict, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his speech to the Verkhovna Rada on Constitution Day.
“Any form of frozen conflict really means war. A war that will inevitably flare up again. The only question is when this will happen and how many lives will be claimed. Therefore, the real world must be based on honesty. The Ukrainian Formula of Peace provides just such a world, and it has a universal value. Ukraine will never accept any option of a frozen conflict. Not a single one," Zelensky stressed.
The President noted that Ukraine strives to help all the peoples of the world who are looking for a real just world, and the Peace Formula will contribute to this goal.
"Russia views its neighbors as subordinates and enemies. However, it is obvious that the side of the world is on our side. It is obvious that Ukraine is strengthening and will continue to strengthen all the alliances in which it participates. We have already historically strengthened the European Union, and our presence gives the EU a new strength that it has never had before," the President added.
