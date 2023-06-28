President Zelensky: Ukraine will not accept a frozen conflict

18:11 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine adamantly rejects all options for a frozen conflict, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his speech to the Verkhovna Rada on Constitution Day.

“Any form of frozen conflict really means war. A war that will inevitably flare up again. The only question is when this will happen and how many lives will be claimed. Therefore, the real world must be based on honesty. The Ukrainian Formula of Peace provides just such a world, and it has a universal value. Ukraine will never accept any option of a frozen conflict. Not a single one," Zelensky stressed.



The President noted that Ukraine strives to help all the peoples of the world who are looking for a real just world, and the Peace Formula will contribute to this goal.