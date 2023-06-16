President Zelensky: Russia has weakened, and its aggression is linked to the end of the era of empires

18:27 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his view of modern Russia, arguing that it is weakened and its aggressive behavior is connected with the realization that the era of empires is in the past.

In his speech at the Arab League summit on May 19, Zelensky said: "Russia is weak. We defeat her even when she has more weapons in her hands. Its aggressiveness does not stem from strength, but from the realization that the era of empires is a thing of the past. After all, the time of free and independent nations will never expire, and Ukraine is an example of this."

Zelensky called on the Arab countries to directly cooperate with Ukraine and invited them to join the points of the Peace Formula.

"Your people have already seen that Ukrainians are the people of the world. In 2021, we made it a priority for Ukraine to be open to your peoples. Your tourists could enjoy the spring in Kyiv and the grandeur of the Carpathian Mountains. I believe that one day your people will return to us and see Crimea free from Russian occupation," he stressed.

The President also recalled that Ukraine traditionally supplies wheat and other agricultural products to Arab countries.