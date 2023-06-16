President Zelensky: occupiers are ready to open fire on Ukrainian rescuers

09:49 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

If the Ukrainian forces attempt to evacuate people from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region, they will be shot. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.



Zelensky noted that the process of rescuing people from the occupied part of the Kherson region is extremely difficult. Russian terrorists are actively opening fire on Ukrainian rescuers.

Because of this, people and animals are dying, and from under the flooded houses, witnesses watch how drowned objects float by.

"If our forces try to save people, the occupiers will shoot them from afar. As soon as our rescuers begin their mission, they will be shot," the Ukrainian president stressed.

The head of state added that the final consequences of this tragedy will become clear only after a few days, when the water level drops slightly.