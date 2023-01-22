President Zelensky addressed the Ukrainians and congratulated on the Day of Unity

10:08 22 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On January 22, on the Day of Unity, President Volodymyr Zelensky published an appeal to Ukrainians. In particular, the head of state assured of victory in the war against Russia.

"If you do not stop fighting, sooner or later a united and independent state will be restored. If you do not achieve true unity, independence will be lost. We have always known about the first wisdom. And on February 24, they proved that they had mastered the second. Our Ukraine is unique because it is strong. Strong because it is united," the president said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

The head of state noted that each of us no longer has foreign cities, villages, streets, because each region protects another region.

"Each city is native. Every village is native. Every street is home. Even if we've never been there in our lives. And fighters from Kyiv, Lvov, Krivoy Rog, Zhytomyr, Lugansk and many other cities are fighting for Mariupol, Kupyansk and Izyum. And fighters from Izyum, Kupyansk and Mariupol and many other cities are fighting for Avdeevka, Bakhmut and Soledar. And all together defend Kyiv. And all together they defend Kharkov. And all together liberate Kherson. And all of us together, wherever we were born and where we grew up, we say today: I will defend my Ukraine. My cathedral. My Transcarpathia, my Volhynia, my Podolia, my Tavria, my Sivershchina, my Polissya, my Dnieper region, my Donbass, my Galicia, my Dnieper region, my Slobozhanshchina, my Azov region, my Bukovina and, of course, my Crimea. And he is not "yours" at all," Zelensky stressed.

The President stressed that Ukrainians defend everything together, which means that they will win together.

"And the sounds of victory will be heard by all Ukraine... My Ukraine. Our Ukraine ... The only one, because it is strong. Strong because the only one. Happy Unity Day, dear people! Happy Unity Day, invincible!" Zelensky congratulated the Ukrainians.

As reported, today Ukraine celebrates the Day of Unity. The holiday was officially established in 1999, given the great political and historical significance of the unification of the UNR and ZUNR for the formation of a single Ukrainian state.