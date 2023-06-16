South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Kyiv with an "African peace plan"

09:21 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Today, June 16, as part of the so-called African peacekeeping mission to resolve the war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, Zelensky will meet with the Leaders in Kyiv

This was reported by the office of the President of the Republic of South Africa (South Africa).

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in the Ukrainian capital as a member of the African peacekeeping mission. The Mission includes the leaders of South Africa, Zambia, Comoros, Congo-Brazzaville, Egypt, Senegal and Uganda as representatives of a continent that has suffered the adverse economic effects of the war.

"The human and negative economic impact and tension resulting from the war between Ukraine and Russia is a serious situation that affects all of us in an interconnected world," Cyril Ramaphosa said on the eve of the mission.

The head of South Africa arrived at the railway station in the village of Nemeshaevo, Kyiv region. The President was met by a special representative

Ukraine for Africa and the Middle East, Ambassador Maxim Subko and Ambassador of South Africa to Ukraine Andre Gronewald.

[ARRIVAL]: His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at Nemishaeve Railway Station in Ukraine and is received by Ukraine's Special Envoy for Africa & the Middle East Ambassador Maksym Subhk and South African Ambassador to Ukraine Mr Andre Groenewald.… pic.twitter.com/ Jk8V8n2v9O — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 16, 2023

After Ukraine, the African leaders will travel to St. Petersburg, where on June 17 they will have a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

What is known about the "African peace plan"

According to Reuters journalists who were able to read the draft of the so-called "African peace plan", the draft document lists a number of measures that could be proposed by African leaders as part of the first stage of their interaction with the warring parties.



These measures could include the withdrawal of Russian troops, the removal of tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, the suspension of the International Criminal Court's warrant for Putin's arrest, and the relaxation of sanctions against the Russian Federation.. In addition, the list includes an "unconditional deal on grains and fertilizers."