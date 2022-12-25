The President of Ukraine in Bakhmut awarded the defenders

13:54 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The press secretary of the head of state, Sergei Nikiforov, in a commentary to the UP, confirmed that Zelensky had visited Bakhmut. Irina Pobedonostseva, General Director of the Information Policy Directorate of the OP, said that Zelensky met with the military and awarded Ukrainian defenders. The OP will provide details later.



Bakhmut is the hottest point on the front line, which stretches over 1,300 kilometers.