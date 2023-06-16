President of Ukraine: Russia will not be able to steal Crimea and other parts of our land

18:58 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said that Russia will not succeed in stealing Crimea or any other part of Ukrainian territory.



On the 79th anniversary of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people, he stressed that Ukraine would pay tribute to the memory of the victims of this genocide.



Zelensky recalled the suffering of the Crimean Tatar people, who were expelled from their homes and subjected to abuse.



He stated that Ukraine will resist Russian aggression and defend its land, stressing that Crimea remains part of the Ukrainian state.



The President noted that Ukraine continues to work on the release of all Crimean Tatars convicted by the occupation regime.



He also announced the creation of an Advisory Council on the issues of de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea and Sevastopol.



Zelensky stressed that Ukraine insists on the return of Crimea and is actively working at the state and international level to achieve this goal.