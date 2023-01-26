The President of Ukraine told his attitude towards the Russian dictator

11:49 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky said that he was not interested in meeting with the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, because he did not understand who makes decisions in Russia.



Zelensky announced this in an interview with Sky News.



Zelensky stressed that Russia's rocket attacks indicate that the Kremlin is lying about the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine.



Asked if a meeting with Putin could help resolve the war, Zelensky replied: "I'm not interested. It's not interesting to meet, it's not interesting to talk... I really don't understand who makes decisions in Russia."



At the same time, Zelensky noted that if Russia leaves Ukrainian territory, the war will stop..

"I just want them (the Russians - ed.) to stop the war as soon as possible and leave our country as soon as possible," Zelensky added.

Zelensky also answered the question whether it is too late to negotiate with the Kremlin.