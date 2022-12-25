The President of Ukraine expects that Britain will lead the creation of a tribunal over the Russian Federation
07:30 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine
We have already established cooperation with the International Criminal Court and will increase it," he said.
The President said that Ukraine has "strong cooperation" with the Netherlands, which is helping to establish the Prosecutor's Office to collect evidence of war crimes, and Ukraine is cooperating with France, which is helping in the field to document Russian crimes.
"And we must unite the world majority in support of the UN General Assembly draft resolution on the special tribunal. We must develop the necessary legal architecture for the tribunal to work. We must fully implement this point in our peace formula and really ensure justice after this war, just as after the Second World War. I believe that the UK will show its leadership in this fight for justice," he stressed.
