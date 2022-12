18:17 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.



The head of state announced this on Twitter on Friday, December 9.

"I maintain a regular dialogue with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Today we discussed the implementation of our peace formula, cooperation on defense capabilities and energy stability of Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

He also noted that during the conversation, the interlocutors "synchronized their positions before the online summit of the G7 countries.