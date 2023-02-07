The President of Ukraine decided to provide humanitarian assistance to Turkey

12:49 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on providing humanitarian assistance to Turkey.



The corresponding decree No. 61/2023 of the head of state was published on its website on Tuesday, February 7.



The President decided to provide humanitarian assistance to Turkey "in order to help overcome the consequences of the emergency situation that has developed in the Republic of Turkey as a result of the earthquake, in accordance with Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On Humanitarian Aid"".



According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers must ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to Turkey.