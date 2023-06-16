The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Japan discussed the situation in the southern regions

12:40 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station and the situation in the southern regions of Ukraine during a telephone conversation.



Zelensky called the explosion of the hydroelectric power plant an act of terrorism on the part of Russia and stressed the danger to the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.



The Prime Minister of Japan expressed solidarity and announced the willingness of the Japanese government to provide humanitarian assistance, given the most urgent needs.



They also discussed the intensification of Russian missile attacks against Ukraine, the impact on civilian infrastructure and peaceful cities, as well as cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining.



During the conversation, the relevance of the Ukrainian formula for peace was confirmed, and Zelensky expressed hope for an end to terror by Russia.



The leaders also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and holding a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Japan in the near future.