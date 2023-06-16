Turkish President Erdogan: Ankara will not support sanctions against Russia

10:55 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Turkey will not join Western countries in imposing sanctions against Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin.



Such a statement was made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 23 during a rally in Sivas province, Anadolu Agency reports.



Erdogan reacted to the statements of the candidate for the post of head of state and leader of the Republican People's Party Kemal Kılıçdaroglu, who promised to impose sanctions against Moscow if he was elected.

"Mr. Kemal (Kılıçdaroğlu) is not happy that I maintain good relations with Mr. Putin. He says: "I will follow the instructions of the West, I will impose sanctions against Putin". Mr. Kemal, you are not well versed in politics, go and have a rest," the Turkish leader stressed.

He also noted that Turkey maintains cooperation with Russia, the United States, China and other Western countries. This allows Turkey to act as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine.