The President congratulated the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their professional holiday

12:38 02 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Today, Sunday, July 2, the valiant Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the sailors with words of welcome. He congratulated them and wrote about it in Telegram.

"Our heroic Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Once upon a time, the enemy believed that the Ukrainian Navy would not resist, but... The heroic operations of our Navy have taught Russian ships that they cannot approach the Ukrainian shores. Glory to the Ukrainian Naval Forces!" the head of state wrote.

Zelensky released a video showing the victories of the domestic Navy. Among the victories mentioned is the liberation of Zmeiny Island, the destruction of Russian ships, including the flagship missile cruiser Moskva, the heroic defense of Mariupol and other cities, as well as successful actions during the current UAF counteroffensive.

Recall that Ukrainian sailors are learning to use underwater drones. Our sailors acquired the relevant skills during the Sea Breeze exercises in the UK.