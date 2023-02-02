Polish President urges NATO to provide security guarantees to Ukraine

13:59 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of Poland, Andrzej Duda, suggested that NATO countries work out an agreement that would spell out specific security guarantees for Ukraine.

He stated this during his visit to Latvia, Niedziela reports.. If the document is developed, it can be presented at the NATO summit in July 2023.

"Before the summit in Vilnius, together with our partners, we would like to work out an agreement with our allies in the form of providing Ukraine with concrete security guarantees from NATO, " Duda said.

The Polish leader is confident that the signing of such a document will help Ukraine and increase the chances of full accession to the Alliance.

"This would be a significant step in the process of strengthening the security of Ukraine in terms of its accession to NATO in the future," Andrzej Duda said.

Duda also stressed that the Ukrainian army should receive enough equipment from partners to stop the Russian offensive and return the occupied territories.. According to him, this is the most important task today.