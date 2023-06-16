16:19 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, has decided to introduce a new law aimed at investigating Russian influence in Poland for the period from 2007 to 2022.



This law was signed by the head of the Polish state and submitted to the Constitutional Court. Andrzej Duda announced this decision at a press conference in Warsaw on Monday.



He noted that Russian influence in Europe has led to instability on the continent, which has led to Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as energy and other problems.



The President of Poland believes that such influence requires a detailed study, and therefore turned to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki with a request to raise the issue of an investigation of Russian influence in Europe at the European Council.



Andrzej Duda stressed that a similar commission should be created at the European level to investigate Russia's influence in European institutions.



The President of the Republic of Poland noted that he also signed a law establishing a State Commission to investigate Russian influence on Poland's internal security over the past 15 years.



His opinion is that the Polish society should be informed about the influence of Russia on the political life of the country over the past two decades. However, Duda intends to send this law to the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Poland for consideration in order to eliminate possible doubts related to its implementation..



It is worth noting that the opposition forces in Poland express their conflicting opinions regarding the creation of such a commission, considering it an instrument of pressure and persecution of the opposition. Marshal of the Senate Tomasz Grodzski called this decision Andrzej Duda.