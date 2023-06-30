The President signed the law on longer holidays and the return of additional payments to the military

13:05 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed law 9342, which provides for vacations and payments to conscripts, cadets, additional payments to those who are partially fit, wounded.

On June 28, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general bill No. 9342 on additional payments to the military, adopted in the first reading on May 30.



The law specifically states the following:

Military personnel are monthly paid an additional remuneration of UAH 30,000-100,000. The surcharge is paid on the terms, in the amount and in the manner established by the Cabinet of Ministers, that is, as it is now (for military personnel performing combat (special) missions - ed.).

Surcharges for conscripts left 6000 UAH / month, for cadets - 2350 UAH / month. Also in the order determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Holidays for the military: up to 30 days annual + up to 10 days for family reasons for cadets: up to 10 days in winter + up to 20 days in summer.

Military personnel from those called up for military service during mobilization who have not completed a course of basic military training are not allowed to participate in the conduct of hostilities.

The minimum period for completing basic military training is at least one month.

For the wounded, declared unfit for military service and placed at the disposal of the respective commanders, two months of payments are provided for the last position held, from the 3rd month until the end of the order - an additional payment of UAH 20,100 in the manner determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.



Those who died as a result of injury are provided with a one-time payment in the amount of UAH 100,000 on the terms and in the manner determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.



Seriously wounded on treatment, captured and missing monthly additional reward of 100 thousand. UAH on the terms and in the manner determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.



The minimum additional payment threshold for instructors is set at 15,000. UAH in the order of the Cabinet of Ministers.



Annual leave for conscripts increased from 10 to 30 days. Continuous leave for treatment - no more than 4 months.



Conscripts will be able to switch to mobilization at will.