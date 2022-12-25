President announces posthumous awards to fallen police officers

07:35 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Yesterday, in an evening address to the people of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had signed decrees on the posthumous awarding of policemen who died in the Kherson region.

"They did everything for the safety of the Ukrainians. Already returning after completing one of the tasks - when they seized weapons and ammunition from the storage of the invaders left in the Kherson region - the police fell into a mine trap. And this is a form of Russian terror that will have to be counteracted for years to come. Terrorists deliberately try to leave behind as many deadly traps as possible. Buried "land mines", trip wires, mined buildings, machines and infrastructure"... Zelensky said.

The President stressed that mine terror is even more vile than rocket terror.

"I am sure that mine terror will be among the charges against Russia for aggression.. Which is even more cruel and vile than missile, because there is no such anti-mine system that could destroy at least part of the threat, as our air defense does. And I am grateful to all our partners helping Ukraine with mine action. Thanks to everyone who strengthens our state and helps our people! Eternal memory to each and every one who gave his life for Ukraine!" the President of Ukraine said.

According to Zelensky, there are now more than 170,000 square kilometers of mined territory in Ukraine.

Recall, on December 7, in the Kherson region, blown up by mines, killed four policemen from the Cherkasy region.