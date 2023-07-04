Lithuanian President urges NATO to support Ukraine's aspirations for membership

12:29 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called on NATO allies to be more resolute about Ukraine's aspirations for membership at the upcoming July 11-12 summit.



During an interview with Reuters, he noted that Russia can interpret any indecision on the part of the Alliance as a sign of weakness.

"We should not be afraid to make more decisive decisions, otherwise the Putin regime will decide that the Western allies are too weak and can be forced to give in," Nauseda stressed.

He also added: "A clearer stance on the prospects for Ukraine's membership is likely to boost the morale of Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield.. This is extremely important."



The President of Lithuania noted that some NATO members are wary of such more decisive language regarding Ukraine's membership.. However, he sees a "shift" in the thinking of their leaders.