The President of Lithuania arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

10:14 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda arrived on June 28 on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, the press service of the Lithuanian President reported.



In Kyiv, Nauseda will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, and will also take part in events marking the 27th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine.



The presidents will also discuss the agenda of the NATO summit in Vilnius, issues of Ukraine's negotiations on membership in the European Union, Lithuanian and EU assistance to Ukraine.



The President arrived in Kyiv from The Hague. There, the day before, at a meeting of the heads of 7 states, they discussed further support for Ukraine. From Kyiv, the President of Lithuania will travel to Brussels, where the meeting of the Council of European Leaders begins on Thursday.



On July 11-12, Vilnius will host a NATO summit.

This morning, on Twitter, Nauseda announced that Lithuania has acquired two NASAMS launchers, which will be transferred to Ukraine.



Recall that Lithuania, together with its allies, will purchase air defense systems for Ukraine for €107.5 million.